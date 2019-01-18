Police alert: Pedestrians robbed by group in Loop

Police issued an alert Thursday warning residents of recent robberies to pedestrians in the Loop.

In each of the incidents, a group of people grabs a female victim’s phone or purse and flees on foot, Chicago police said. The robbers have punched the victims, knocked them to the ground and kicked them, police said.

The most recent robbery happened about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Wells Street, police said.

Four other similar robberies were reported in November:

about 8 p.m. Nov. 19 in the first block of East Wacker Drive;

about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 100 block of West Lake Street;

about 6 p.m. Nov. 14 in the first block of South Wabash Avenue; and

about 5:45 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive.

Police did not offer a description of the suspected robbers.