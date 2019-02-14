Loop streets close again from falling ice near Willis Tower
A stretch of downtown Chicago was closed Thursday morning after ice continued to fall overnight on the streets of the Loop’s Magnificent Mile.
Several vehicles and building windows were pummeled by loose ice reported about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago police.
Franklin and Wells streets were closed between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard near Willis Tower, police said.
No injuries were reported.
On Tuesday morning, falling ice from the Willis Tower and the John Hancock building shut down several downtown streets.