Loop streets close again from falling ice near Willis Tower

Ice falling from downtown buildings left a vehicle damaged and caused multiple street closures Thursday afternoon in the Loop and near the Magnificent Mile. | Sun-Times file photo

A stretch of downtown Chicago was closed Thursday morning after ice continued to fall overnight on the streets of the Loop’s Magnificent Mile.

Several vehicles and building windows were pummeled by loose ice reported about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago police.

Franklin and Wells streets were closed between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard near Willis Tower, police said.

No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday morning, falling ice from the Willis Tower and the John Hancock building shut down several downtown streets.