Mayoral candidates rally voters, volunteers in Sunday sprint to the finish

Mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle visit churches and campaign offices on Chicago's West and South sides Sunday, two days before a historic runoff election. | Colin Boyle/ Sun-Times

With two days left before the runoff election, both mayoral candidates Sunday began the sprint to a historic finish line.

For Toni Preckwinkle, the day started at five West and South Side churches, where the Cook County Board president sought support at the polls and from the divine.

“Please, please come out and vote. But, more importantly, keep me in your prayers,” Preckwinkle told congregants at Greater Rock Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side.

In a brief chat with reporters, Preckwinkle said she thought the race would be close, and she laughed when asked how her nerves were doing.

“I got a good night sleep, so I’m fine.”

A short distance away, attorney Lori Lightfoot marshaled her troops at three West and South Side campaign offices before volunteers headed out to knock on doors.

At her South Shore office, Lightfoot, to gain a few inches, stood on a cardboard box full of copy paper before delivering a leave-it-all-on-the-field pep talk.

“I need you now and until the polls close on Tuesday night. Do not rest. Keep your foot on the gas,” she told an enthusiastic crowd of about 50 people.

While visiting her Englewood campaign office, Lightfoot bounced to the beat of African drums that were played by a group of women in traditional African garb.

Asked what Preckwinkle could say to help heal wounds inflicted by weeks of campaign nastiness, Lightfoot responded: “Congratulations, mayor.”

Preckwinkle, asked the same question, didn’t answer directly.

“You know this has a been a hard campaign; we’re looking forward to victory on Tuesday,” she said.

Earlier this week, at the behest of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the two candidates signed a unity pledge, agreeing to hold a no-hard-feelings news conference the day after the election that will decide which candidate will become the first black woman to lead the city.

Lightfoot jokingly referred to the agreement as a “non-aggression pact.”

To unwind Sunday evening, Lightfoot planned to hang out with her wife and daughter and catch up on the NCAA basketball tournament.

Lightfoot, who doesn’t drink coffee, said she’ll have a regular coke if she needs caffeine in the closing hours of the race.

Preckwinkle planned to take her dog, a mixed-breed pitt bull named Don, for a walk Sunday night.

“It’s my chore,” she joked.

Each candidate boiled down their messages Sunday, with Preckwinkle focusing on inequality between neighborhoods and Lightfoot largely concentrating on breaking away from the city’s political machine past.

Early voting continues until 5 p.m. Monday around the city at all 50 ward sites and in the Loop at 175 W. Washington. Seven sites — the Loop location plus Wards 4, 12, 19, 28, 41, 47 — will remain open until 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Board of Election Commissioners website.