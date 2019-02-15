Lori Lightfoot in top 5 candidates for mayor, NBC 5 poll shows

A new poll Thursday shows former Police Board President Lori Lightfoot among the top 5 candidates in Chicago’s crowded race for mayor, according to a survey by Telemundo Chicago/NBC 5 television.

The Chicago Sun-Times endorsed Lightfoot, 56, for mayor last weekend.

The Telemundo Chicago/NBC 5 poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, shows Lightfoot with 10 percent of the vote, following Toni Preckwinkle (14 percent) Bill Daley (13 percent), Susana Mendoza (12 percent), and just ahead of Gery Chico (9 percent).

Nineteen percent of voters were still undecided about which of the 14 candidates they prefer, the NBC 5 poll showed. Election Day is Feb. 26.

A Sun-Times poll last month, conducted by We Ask America, showed Preckwinkle leading (12.7 percent), followed by Daley (12.1 percent), Chico (9.3 percent), Willie Wilson (9 percent) and Mendoza (8.7 percent). Lightfoot lagged behind them and three other candidates (2.8 percent).

The Sun-Times published an endorsement of Lightfoot last weekend, calling her a “powerfully influential public servant” who would “confront our city’s most intractable problems in ways that, finally, pull every Chicagoan along.” The Telemundo Chicago/NBC 5 poll was conducted between Monday and Wednesday this week.