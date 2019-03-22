February death of off-duty CPD sergeant ruled suicide: autopsy

First responders congregate in an alley off the 900 block of South Bell where an off-duty female Chicago police officer was found fatally shot Feb. 2. | Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

Autopsy results have confirmed that an off-duty Chicago police sergeant took her own life last month on the Near West Side.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Friday morning that 47-year-old Lori Rice died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a suicide. The initial autopsy did not rule on the cause and manner of her death as the office awaited the results of toxicology and other reports.

Rice died about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 2 inside a vehicle near her home in the 900 block of South Bell.

She had just left an event with another sergeant, who was in the vehicle with her at the time of the shooting, Chicago police said.