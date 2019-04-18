Donkey rescued from Jane Addams Tollway

The rescue of a donkey was recorded on an officers body camera Wednesday on the Jane Addams Tollway. | Cook County sheriff's office.

A donkey was found wandering down a busy expressway Wednesday in the northwest suburbs.

An officer spotted the donkey on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway and parked her vehicle behind him, according to Sophia Ansari, spokeswoman for the Cook County sheriff’s office.

“I’m in the middle of the expressway with a donkey,” the officer says into her radio on video of the event.

“Do me a favor,” the officers tells a bystander in the video. “Pull your car over and stand with the donkey so I can figure out what I’m going to do with it.”

The donkey, named Dusty, apparently got loose from an unsecured trailer shortly before noon, Ansari said. Dusty was wandering down the middle lanes of the expressway near Arlington Heights Road.

The donkey, which appeared uninjured, was reunited with its caretaker about 25 minutes later, Ansari said. The donkey was purchased that day to be part of a petting zoo.

The caretaker plans to bring Dusty to a veterinarian for a checkup, Ansari said.