Holocaust survivor blasts Pfleger for giving Farrakhan ‘platform for hatred’

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's participation in a a rally Thursday on the South Side is drawing criticism from Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall | Getty

The president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center — herself a survivor of Nazi Germany — is blasting South Side pastor Michael Pfleger for allowing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan to speak at his church Thursday.

“Totally shame on you,” Fritzie Fritzshall said in an interview before before she planned to address the issue at the Skokie-based museum.

Last week, Facebook banned the leader of the Chicago-based Nation of Islam as part of the tech giant’s efforts to rid its websites of hate speech and “dangerous” people and organizations. Through the years, Farrakhan has frequently made anti-Semitic comments.

Pfleger confirmed Monday that he’d invited Farrakhan to St. Sabina Catholic Church as part of a rally for the controversial religious leader. Pfleger defended his decision as a stance in favor of free speech.

“I don’t understand Father Pfleger because I’ve always thought he was one for peace,” Fritzshall said. “What he’s doing today and what he’s doing with Farrakhan is giving him a platform for hatred — hatred he has spoken about for many, many years.”

The rally is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Sabina, 1210 W. 78th Place.

