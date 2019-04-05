Police seek driver in fatal Chatham hit-and-run

Surveillance image of a car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash March 29 in the first block of West 87th Street. | Chicago police

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that killed a 74-year-old man in a hit-and-run last week in Chatham on the South Side.

Louis Ward, 74, was hit by a dark-colored, four-door sedan at 8:02 p.m. March 29 in the first block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The car, which may have front-end damage, drove off west through the intersection with Lafayette Avenue.

Ward, who lived in Gresham, was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy found he died of blunt-force injuries caused by the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Police released surveillance photos of the car Friday morning and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.