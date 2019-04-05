Our Pledge To You

04/05/2019, 10:33am

Police seek driver in fatal Chatham hit-and-run

Surveillance image of a car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash March 29 in the first block of West 87th Street. | Chicago police

By Luke Wilusz
@lukewilusz | email

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that killed a 74-year-old man in a hit-and-run last week in Chatham on the South Side.

Louis Ward, 74, was hit by a dark-colored, four-door sedan at 8:02 p.m. March 29 in the first block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The car, which may have front-end damage, drove off west through the intersection with Lafayette Avenue.

Ward, who lived in Gresham, was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy found he died of blunt-force injuries caused by the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Surveillance image of a car wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash March 29 in the first block of West 87th Street. | Chicago police

Police released surveillance photos of the car Friday morning and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Luke Wilusz

