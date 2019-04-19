California parents who shackled children sentenced to life in prison

In this Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin appear in Superior Court in Riverside, Calif. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP, Pool, File)

A California couple who pleaded guilty to years of torture and abuse of 12 of their 13 children have been sentenced to life in prison.

David and Louise Turpin were sentenced Friday during an emotional hearing that saw some of the children speak publicly about the abuse for the first time.

David Turpin’s lawyer read part of a statement because he was too upset. “My homeschooling and discipline had good intentions,” he said. “I’m sorry if I’ve done anything to cause them harm.”

Louise Turpin spoke for herself, saying, “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt my children. I love my children so much. … I only want the best for them.

The sentencing came just over a year after the Turpins’ 17-year-old daughter jumped out of a window of the family’s squalid home and called 911. She reported that some of her siblings were chained to their beds. Most of the children ranging in age from 2 to 29 were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. The house reeked of human waste.

One of their daughters, weeping, said in court that “My parents took my whole life from me but now I’m taking my life back.”

An investigation found the children had been starved to the point that their growth was stunted, were chained to their beds for up to months, prevented from using the toilet at times and forbidden from showering more than once a year, a prosecutor said.

“The victimization appeared to intensify over time,” Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in announcing charges. “What started out as neglect became severe, pervasive, prolonged child abuse.”

The couple pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse and agreed to serve at least 25 years in prison.

