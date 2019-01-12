Woman charged in Lower Wacker crash that killed 1-year-old girl

Police investigate a serious crash about 4:30 a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 in the 100 block of West Wacker Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman has been charged with causing a Friday crash on Lower Wacker Drive that ejected and killed her 1-year-old passenger.

Adreannia Donaldson, 29, was charged with felony aggravated DUI and several misdemeanors following the early morning crash when she failed to yield to traffic while making a U-turn on Lower Wacker at Garvey Court, Chicago police said.

Donaldson’s Mazda 3 struck another vehicle just after 1 a.m. and then careened into a wall, ejecting 1-year-old Amaria Glenn from her vehicle, police and the Cook County medical examiner said.

Glenn, who was related to Donaldson, was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital where she died, authorities said. Glenn was not in a car seat during the crash. An autopsy found Glenn died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.

Investigators learned from a doctor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital that Donaldson had an unknown narcotic in her system at the time, police said.

Donaldson, of the South Side Gresham neighborhood, was also charged with multiple vehicle violations, including a child restraint violation, driving without a license, driving without insurance and failing to yield, police said.

She was due in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.