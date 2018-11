4 injured in Lower Wacker crash

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop.

Firemen responded to the crash shortly before 5 p.m. at 44 E. Wacker Dr. at the curve, according to Chicago Fire Medial Affairs.

Four occupants of the vehicles were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in “red” but stable condition, fire medial affairs said.

The scene was secured at 5:25 p.m.