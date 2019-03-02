Woman, 19, wounded in Lower West Side shooting

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the Lower West Side.

She was in a vehicle at 7:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Western Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was shot, Chicago police said.

The woman took herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was treated for a gunshot wound her her hip, police said. No one was in custody.