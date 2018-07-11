Loyola University Chicago makes list of most eco-friendly colleges

Loyola University Chicago has made the list of most eco-friendly colleges thanks to clubs like Student Environmental Alliance and Growers Guild. | Sun-Times file photo

You won’t find any single-use plastic water bottles or bags on the Loyola University Chicago campus.

The school is so environmentally conscious that College Magazine recently named it one of the 10 most eco-friendly colleges in the United States.

Loyola came in fifth place thanks to clubs like Student Environmental Alliance, which is dedicated to protecting and sustaining the environment through education, and Growers Guild, which brings gardening to campus.

The school’s environmental department offers six majors: Environmental Science, Environment Policy, Environmental Public Health, Environmental Studies, Conservation and Restoration Ecology and Food Systems and Sustainable Agriculture.

Here’s a full list of schools that made the cut:

1. Colby College

2. University of California, Davis

3. Dickinson College

4. Pomona College

5. Loyola University Chicago

6. Appalachian State University

7. American University

8. State University of New York Environmental Science and Forestry

9. University of Vermont

10. University of Pennsylvania