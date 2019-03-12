‘Dangerously high blood pressure’ sends Luis Gutierrez back to hospital

U.S. Representative Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) speaks with reporters after announcing he will retire from congress at the end of his current term during a press conference on November 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. | Getty Images

For the second time in little more than a month, former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez has been hospitalized for high blood pressure.

Gutierrez, 65, was re-admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for “dangerously high blood,” according to his wife, Soraida Gutierrez.

“[Doctors] will continue to monitor him closely until they are able to get the situation under control. We are grateful to our community for their support, and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” Soraida Gutierrez wrote in a statement.

The former congressman was hospitalized Feb. 6 in Chicago after experiencing “extremely high blood pressure and hypertension,” Soradia Guiterrez said at the time.

Rep. Gutierrez announced in November 2017 that he would not seek re-election for his 4th Congressional District seat, which he had held since becoming the state’s first Latino representative in 1993.

He was suceeded by former Cook County Commission Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who filled the seat this year.

Gutierrez told the Sun-Times last summer that he planned to move to Puerto Rico to help rebuild the island territory after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.