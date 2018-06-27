Lurie Children’s makes list of top 10 pediatric hospitals

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has made list of top 10 pediatric hospitals in the country.

The ranking, published by U.S. News and World Report, was determined by three broad categories: clinical outcomes, such as maximizing survival and minimizing rates of infections; complying with the best medical practices; and care, like providing proper staff and outpatient programs.

The report also includes lists of the best pediatric hospitals by specialty, like cancer or cardiology.

Here’s the full list:

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

2. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

3. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston

5. Children’s National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

6. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

7. Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio

8. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Baltimore

9. Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora

10. Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago