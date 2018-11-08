Lyft, driver sued over fatal collision with motorcyclist in Pilsen

The family of a motorcyclist killed last month in a Pilsen neighborhood crash with a Lyft vehicle is suing the driver and the ride-sharing company over his death.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday by family members of 41-year-old Narciso Ledesma Jr., claims that the Lyft driver acted negligently when she caused the Oct. 30 crash, according to a copy of the suit.

Just before 5 p.m., Ledesma was riding his motorcycle east on Cermak Road when he was struck by Toyota Rav4 driven by a 36-year-old woman as she made a left from Cermak onto Throop Street, Chicago police said.

Ledesma was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to authorities. An autopsy conducted by the Cook County medical examiner’s office found Ledesma died from injuries he suffered in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn and was given a DUI sobriety test, police said.

Ledesma’s family says the driver was working for Lyft at the time of the crash, didn’t use her turn signal and failed to yield for Ledesma, who had the right-of-way, according to court documents. They are seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.