Lyft to offer half-off rides to Rogers Park residents after fatal shootings

Lyft is offering Rogers Park residents a discount for rides within their Far North Side neighborhood.

Ald. Joe Moore (49th) said he reached a deal with the ride-hailing company to help residents worried about their safety after recent fatal shootings.

The 50 percent discount is only available to Rogers Park residents and can only be used within the neighborhood. Discount cards will be available at Moore’s ward office, 7356 N. Greenview Ave., beginning Thursday, Oct. 11, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Moore said he also considered using the vans of a local church or a theater.

“Hopefully, this generous offer from Lyft will provide a measure of comfort to residents who have been hesitant to venture out these last few days,” Moore said in an email newsletter.

