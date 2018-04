Lynwood man charged with sexually assaulting minor

A south suburban man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager.

Scottie Coleman, 50, is charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years old, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Coleman was arrested about 6 p.m. Tuesday at his Lynwood home after investigators learned he “was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor over a period of time,” police said.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.