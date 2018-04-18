Machine heads: The men (and woman) who’ve led the Cook County Dems

County Democratic Party chairmen over the years. Top row, left to right: Roger C. Sullivan, George Brennan, Mayor Anton Cermak, Patrick Nash, Mayor Edward J. Kelly; middle row: Col. Jacob Arvey, Joseph L. Gill, Mayor Richard J. Daley, Cook County Board President George Dunne; Bottom row: Ald. Edward Vrdolyak, Cook County Board President George Dunne, Thomas G. Lyons, Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Sun-Times File Photos.

Mayor Richard J. Daley held the post the longest. Millionaire biscuit king Roger C. Sullivan held it first. George W. Dunne held it twice non-consecutively, making him sort of the Grover Cleveland of the bunch.

And Mayor Anton Cermak used it to help build a modern-day political machine by welcoming fellow immigrants — before he was killed by a bullet intended for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is making history of her own, becoming the first African American and first woman to hold the title of chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party.

She is the thirteenth person to hold the title. Here is a look at some of her more notable predecessors.

