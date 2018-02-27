Macy’s to sell top half of State Street flagship; developer plans offices there

The top seven floors of Macy's State Street are largely unused and will be sold. | Sun-Times file photo

Macy’s, Inc. has signed a deal to sell the top half of its Loop store to a developer who plans to convert the space to offices.

The company announced in a news release Wednesday that floors 8 through 14 of its State Street store in Chicago to a private real estate fund sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. Those floors, now largely unused, would become “dynamic, creative office space,” according to a Macy’s news release.

Macy’s will receive $30 million.

The news release says the sale will “make Macy’s on State Street a more vibrant shopping destination.”

The company had announced last year that it was looking to sell the floors above its iconic Walnut Room dining area on the building’s seventh floor, calling the Walnut Room “a cherished tradition.”

The Walnut Room, on the seventh floor, was the first restaurant to be located in a department store when it opened in 1907 in what was then the Chicago-based Marshall Field’s department store.