Woman, 23, missing from South Loop
A 23-year-old woman has been reported missing from the South Loop.
Madeline Green was last seen Monday in the 1700 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with “Concordia” written on them, and sneakers.
Green, who is 5-foot-2 and goes by “Maddy,” has pierced ears with possible stud earrings, police said.
Anyone who knows her location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.