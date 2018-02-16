Madigan: ‘I commit to do more’ combatting sexual harassment

House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, appears with Heather Wier Vaught, right, attorney for Speaker Madigan's personal political committee, explains the process she took in investigating complaints from a Democratic Party campaign worker, Alaina Hampton, of sexual harassment by her supervisor, Kevin Quinn Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Springfield. (AP File Photo by John O'Connor)

In a letter to legislators, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan — under fire over his handling of sexual harassment allegations within his political organization — said he takes responsibility for not doing enough when it comes to handling harassment claims.

“We haven’t done enough. I take responsibility for that. I would never condone, sweep under the rug or refuse to take any step to ensure we did not eradicate any behavior of this kind,” Madigan wrote in a letter to Democratic caucus members on Friday. The letter was also sent to state and political staffers.

The speaker, and head of the state Democratic party, also wrote that it’s time to “rethink the culture of politics.”

“In order to change this culture and ensure quality in the workplace, we must provide a positive work environment free from any type of harassment, including sexual harassment and bullying. I recognize this at [sic] starts at the top, which means it starts with me and each of you,” Madigan wrote.

“I understand the ‘knock it off’ mentality is not enough, and we must, and will, do better moving forward,” Madigan wrote. “I commit to do more, and we must, and will, do better moving forward.”

In October, during an Illinois House committee about sexual harassment, the speaker acknowledged that any time a complaint was brought to him, he would turn it over to the ethics officer, who would take “appropriate action.”

“There were instances where complaints were filed with the ethics officer, people including legislators were called in and told ‘You better knock it off because we won’t tolerate it in the Office of the Speaker,” Madigan said, then.

Since then, legislators passed two bills to address sexual harassment.

The speaker’s powerful letter comes a day after a lawyer accused Madigan’s Southwest Side ward organization of trying to find “dirt” on political consultant Alaina Hampton, the woman whose sexual harassment allegations led the powerful Democrat to fire a longtime aide who is the brother of the ward’s alderman. A spokesman for Madigan said they were “not involved.”

State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, penned a Facebook post on Friday in support of Hampton and women who come forward about abuse, writing that “slut shaming and trying to dig up dirt on the victim is the lowest move.”

But Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, said the speaker personally called her on Friday and denied involvement in that case. Hours later, Feigenholtz and hundreds of other legislators and staffers received the speaker’s letter, which also provided contact information for both state and political staffers to reach out to outside counsel. Besides the lawyers, Madigan also wrote that staff should also contact Special Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter to report any allegations or incidents.

‘The letter is a side of the speaker, a more personal, humble tone. He made a lot more personal references than I think he has ever done before, and I think that given the nature of what’s going on here, there was a lot of hemming and hawing about the elements of external counsel,” Feigenholtz said. “I think the bringing of outside counsel is a solid, substantive step, and I think he is being responsive here.”

Also on Friday, the estranged wife of Kevin Quinn, the political aide fired over Hampton’s allegations, told NBC5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern that she faxed a letter to Madigan’s chief of staff Tim Mapes last August. She said she detailed alleged verbal and domestic abuse: “I reached out pleading for help and they ignored me,” the woman said. The speaker’s office did not return calls about the letter on Friday evening.

Hampton held a news conference on Tuesday outlining the pattern of alleged harassment by Kevin Quinn — a younger brother of Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) — who sent her barrages of unwanted text messages while she worked on Madigan’s campaign, she says.

Quinn was arrested Thursday at his home in Chicago after he allegedly called and sent texts to his estranged wife, in violation of an order of protection, another woman on Feb. 10, according to Evergreen Park police. Josh Herman,

Quinn’s attorney Joshua Herman said Quinn plans to contest the charges.

“Any attempted contact was solely in the interest and for the well-being of the children in an urgent situation,” Herman said.