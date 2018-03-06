Madigan gives ‘crystal clear’ warning to House Democrats on harassment

State House Speaker Mike Madigan on Tuesday delivered some strong words to Democratic House members, warning them that staffers consider them bosses — creating a “dynamic” that is “ripe for potential harassment.”

“I expect each of you to treat staff with respect and keep your relationships strictly professional,” Madigan said in a statement. “If I become aware of any complaints against a member by staff, or another member, I will personally get involved to put an end to it.”

The “crystal clear” warning from Madigan came in the fifth written statement he’s issued since his office was rocked with a sexual harassment scandal last month. The normally tight-lipped Madigan has also held two news conferences alongside his attorney to address the problem.

“He’s had two meetings with women, staff and lobbyists. One in Chicago and one in Springfield and he came with a sense and thought that it would be prudent to express that to the caucus,” Madigan spokesman Steve Brown said of Tuesday’s statement.

Madigan’s message to members — and released to the media — came about a week after he released a list of nine misconduct complaints that he said demonstrated his office had been there for potential harassment victims and has handled cases “according to protocol.”

And it came after he met with directors of four units of his office — the clerk’s office, issues, research and technical review divisions. Those directors are now speaking with staff on a weekly basis about whether there are any staffing issues, according to a source with close knowledge of the speaker’s office.

It also comes after Madigan met with some House Democratic women in the two private meetings. The group has been talking to lobbyists and staff members to try to both tackle sexual harassment in politics, and empower women to seek higher positions.

As for any pending legislation, Brown said the speaker is “waiting to see what kind of ideas” come from both a group headed by Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, and State Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez, R-Leland Grove – and the group of women Democratic members who have been meeting.

The Democratic women’s group is also planning meetings coordinated by women in black and Latino caucuses to hear about their experiences, according to a Democratic House member.

Madigan said he he issued Tuesday’s statement to the Democratic caucus because he “felt it necessary to address some of the concerns” raised in the meetings he’s attended.

“A handout you received during last week’s caucus detailed complaints brought to the chief of staff, directors, supervisors and the ethics officer over the last five years, including sexual harassment complaints made by staff against members,” Madigan said. “I want to be crystal clear — it is inappropriate for members to make sexual comments or sexual advances to, or engage in sexual relationships with, staff, whether that person is employed directly by you, the Office of the Speaker, or another caucus. This applies to both male and female legislators.

“It is clear from my discussions that staff view you as their superiors or supervisors, and with that you are in positions of power over them. This dynamic is ripe for potential harassment.”

Last week, Madigan released the nine staff complaints received from within the speaker’s 250-employee office since 2013 “concerning discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or retaliation,” the document says.

One complaint that involved a female staffer who “was uncomfortable with unwanted advances and inappropriate comments from a lobbyist” led to the lobbyist being fired by his employer. Another complaint from a female staffer who claimed she faced discrimination over a medical condition was handled and dismissed by the state Department of Human Rights.

Most of the nine cases described by Madigan’s office were resolved when ethics officers began to “monitor” or “intervene” following a complaint.

Sexual harassment issues in state politics came to the surface once again last month when Alaina Hampton, now a political consultant, spoke out about unwanted advances from Madigan political aide Kevin Quinn, the brother of Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), a member of Madigan’s political organization. Since then another Madigan aide, lobbyist Shaw Decremer, was fired citing “​inappropriate behavior” toward a candidate and staff during the 2016 election.