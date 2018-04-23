Madigan wins record term as party boss, asks Dems to ‘turn a page in history’

It’s official. Mike Madigan has become the longest-tenured Democratic party chairman in state history.

Madigan was named chairman, winning his sixth term during a state Democratic meeting on Monday afternoon in Springfield. He’s led the party since 1998.

The Illinois House speaker was nominated to the party post by U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and Democratic committeeman Bill Houlihan and state Sen. Cristina Castro.

In accepting the nomination, Madigan, who has been coy about his support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, was a little more blunt.

“Now is the time for Democrats to come together. Now is the time to come together so that we can elect J.B. Pritzker as the governor of the state of Illinois,” Madigan said, urging the party to “turn a page in the history of the state so that we can turn away from the conflict and the contention that’s happening under Gov. Rauner.”

Davis said Madigan shows “a track record of being effective.” Kelly said Madigan has “done a good job in the era of Rauner” and “the era of Trump.”

But she noted the state Democratic party must be open to change.

“It’s not a secret that change needs to happen and we need to be more transparent as an organization. We need to be more inclusive and we need to make sure we are respecting every man and woman that has anything to do with this organization, inside and out,” Kelly said.

Madigan too highlighted new policies regarding sexual harassment training. He said those that do not undergo training and requirements cannot be workers or volunteers for the Democratic party of Illinois.

“That’s set right in the personnel policy,” Madigan said, calling the new policy “very very rigid.”

“There will be no exceptions,” Madigan said.

Madigan, too, announced state Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, will replace U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos to a statewide panel that he created to combat sexual harassment and help elevate women in politics. And during the meeting, Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris nominated Karen Yarbrough, Recorder of Deeds, also be named to the panel. The party accepted the nomination.

Outside the meeting, dozens of union workers carried signs, some that read “I love Madigan.”

The Illinois Republican Party, which has spent millions targeting Madigan, earlier released a statement which claimed the state’s top statewide Democrats “are mum” about Madigan’s leadership post “because they are complicit and they know he is dragging their campaigns down,” party spokesman Aaron DeGroot said.