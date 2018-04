Madison Street bridge closed Tuesday

The Madison Street bridge over the Chicago River will be closed part of Tuesday.

The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for testing prior to the beginning of boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

To avoid the closure, motorists traveling west on Madison Street should turn north on Wacker Drive, west on Randolph Street and then turn south on Clinton Street to Madison Street, CDOT said.