Autopsy scheduled in West Chicago death being investigated by Major Crimes

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in a West Chicago death investigation that is being probed by West Chicago police and DuPage County’s Major Crimes Task Force.

Authorities have released few details about the incident, but said local police and the task force were investigating a death Friday in the 600 block of East Forest Avenue, according to statement from the city of West Chicago.

No information was provided about the nature of the person’s death, but investigators said they were following up on “numerous leads.”

Details would be released after the autopsy, the city said.