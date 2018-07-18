‘Major’ fire damages Polish deli in Bridgeview

A Polish deli was damaged in a fire that shut down traffic on Harlem Avenue for several hours Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

The “major” fire broke out shortly after 4:30 p.m. at Dunajec Bakery & Deli, 8339 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview, according to Bridgeview village spokesman Ray Hanania. The blaze may have started in the building’s boiler room.

Harlem was closed in both directions at 84th Street while emergency crews responded, Hanania said. The fire was out and the street was reopened by 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday, Hanania said.