Makeover for famously grungy L stop almost done

This pre-renovation photo shows the Wilson Avenue station before a $203 million makeover. The main station house at the Uptown CTA stop has officially reopened. Renovation of the station is scheduled to be complete early next year. | Sun-Times file photo

It’s crusty no more.

A $203 million makeover of one the city’s famously grungy L stops is almost complete.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval R. Carter Jr. were on hand Monday to officially open the new main station house at the Red Line’s Wilson stop.

“Our investment in the Wilson station is the latest in our work to deliver a 21st Century transit system for all of the Chicago,” Emanuel said in a prepared statement. “By rebuilding this station, we are investing in this historic and vibrant neighborhood, creating new jobs in the community and ensuring a modern and reliable transit system for Chicago’s residents.”

What can riders expect?

Among other things, the new station includes two elevators, two escalators, wider stairwells and additional turnstiles. For the first time, the Wilson stop will offer Purple Line Express service.

There’s still work to be done, including completing the renovation of the historic Gerber Building across the street from the new station entrance.

The project, which began in 2014, is expected to be complete early next year.