Man facing gun charges, more prison time after Aurora traffic stop

A 27-year-old admitted gang member is charged with several felonies and is headed back to prison after allegedly tossing a gun from his vehicle while police tried to make a traffic stop in west suburban Aurora.

Malachi Hurt, of Aurora, is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon by a street gang member, felony unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, felony unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID license and of being an armed habitual criminal, according to Aurora police.

Officers were on patrol about 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Harbor Village apartments at 1361 Pearl Street in Aurora when they spotted Hurt driving a vehicle, police said. Officers had previous run-ins with Hurt and knew that his license was suspended.

Hurt allegedly tossed a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle when officers tried to stop him, police said. The gun was recovered later by other officers.

Hurt was on parole for a previous felony when he was arrested, police said. He was taken to the Kane County Jail and a no-bond parole violation warrant was issued against him.

A court date will be provided at a later time, police said.