Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Belmont Harbor

A male body was found Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan and was transported to Marine Unit Headquarters. | Sun-Times file photo

Authorities recovered a body from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon about six miles off Belmont Harbor.

The male remains were spotted about noon, according to Chicago Police Officer Jessica Rocco. The person has not been identified.

Last weekend, Jon Santarelli, a sailor competing in the Chicago Yacht Club’s 110th annual Race to Mackinac, fell overboard a few miles east of Navy Pier, prompting an extensive search to no avail during the week.

Authorities have not said if the cases are thought to be related.