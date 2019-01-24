Male dies in police shooting after swinging knife in NW Indiana: police

A knife-wielding male was fatally shot by a police officer inside his home Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.

At 5:36 p.m., two Porter County officers responded to a call about a suicidal person inside a residence in the 700 block of McCool Road in South Haven, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. They looked inside and called a third officer after seeing a blood-covered male.

The male tried to rush the officers after they forced entry, causing one of the officers to taser him, police said. Another officer walked over to handcuff him, but he got up and lunged at the officer with a knife.

An officer shot the male, police said. He was treated with life-saving measures on the scene and taken to Porter Hospital in Valparaiso, where he died.

The officers were called to his home after a family member who was beaten up by the male called 911, police said.

The deceased male’s identity was not immediately released.

Indiana State Police are investigating the police shooting.