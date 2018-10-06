Male dies after being struck by car on I-94

A male was fatally struck by a car on Interstate 94 early Saturday morning on the Far South South Side.

A 60-year-old man was driving his Buick car southbound in the far left lane at 4:57 a.m. on I-94 near 115th Street when he suddenly saw a male wearing a gray sweater step in front of his car, according to Illinois State Police. The pedestrian was struck by the car and died from injuries at the crash site.

At 4:58 a.m., all southbound lanes at 115th were closed and remained so through later that morning, police said.

No alcohol or drugs were suspected as playing a role in the collision, and the driver was wearing his seatbelt, police said. No one else was in the car.

A police investigation was ongoing.