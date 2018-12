Male exposes himself to high schooler in West Lawn: police

Chicago police were looking for a male suspected of indecent exposure earlier this month in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:30 p.m., a male driving a lime-green Ford hatchback pulled up next to a female high school student in the 4200 block of West 62nd Street, according to Chicago police. He then exposed his genitals to her.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.