Male killed, female wounded in Montgomery shooting

A male was found dead and a female wounded by gunfire Sunday in west suburban Montgomery.

Authorities were called about a domestic disturbance about 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Waverly Way, according to a statement from Montgomery police. Officers forced entry to the home and found a female with an apparent gunshot wound.

As they continued to search the home, they found a male unresponsive, also with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female was taken to a hospital, but her condition was not immediately known, police said.

Police did not detail the circumstances of the shooting, but said it was domestic in nature and an “isolated incident.” There did not appear to be a third party involved in the shooting.

Age information about both was not given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery Police Detective Novak at 331-212-9073.