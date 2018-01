Male robbed, shot in face on Southwest Side

A male was shot in the face Sunday while being robbed in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The male was robbed and shot in the face about 11:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Mozart, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Area Central detectives are investigating.