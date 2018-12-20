Male sought in armed robbery in Garfield Ridge

Police were asking the public for help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery last month in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 5:45 a.m. Nov. 12, an armed male walked up to someone inside an ATM vestibule in the 5700 block of South Archer Avenue, according to Chicago police. He flashed a weapon, took money and fled in a gold sports-utility vehicle.

He was described as a male with a scar or tattoo near his left eye and was wearing a North Face jacket, dark pants and construction boots, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.