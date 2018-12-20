Police were asking the public for help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery last month in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
At 5:45 a.m. Nov. 12, an armed male walked up to someone inside an ATM vestibule in the 5700 block of South Archer Avenue, according to Chicago police. He flashed a weapon, took money and fled in a gold sports-utility vehicle.
He was described as a male with a scar or tattoo near his left eye and was wearing a North Face jacket, dark pants and construction boots, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.