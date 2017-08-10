Police are calling it an isolated incident after a person was shot late Friday in southwest suburban Oak Forest.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 11:19 p.m. in the 4800 block of 157st Street, according to Oak Forest police.
They found a male victim of unknown age who had “apparently been shot,” police said.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and underwent surgery, police said.
“This was an isolated incident,” police said.
Anyone with information should call police at (708) 687-1376.