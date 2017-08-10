Male victim shot in ‘isolated incident’ in Oak Forest

Police are calling it an isolated incident after a person was shot late Friday in southwest suburban Oak Forest.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 11:19 p.m. in the 4800 block of 157st Street, according to Oak Forest police.

They found a male victim of unknown age who had “apparently been shot,” police said.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and underwent surgery, police said.

“This was an isolated incident,” police said.

Anyone with information should call police at (708) 687-1376.