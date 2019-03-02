Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/02/2019, 10:10am

Males in ski masks shoot 28-year-old man in chest in West Garfield Park

Sun-Times file photo

By Thomas Czaja
Two males in ski masks shot a 28-year-old man in his chest Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 5:22 a.m., the man was shot in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street, according to Chicago police. The masked males were in a silver sport utility vehicle.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.

