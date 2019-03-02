Males in ski masks shoot 28-year-old man in chest in West Garfield Park
Two males in ski masks shot a 28-year-old man in his chest Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
At 5:22 a.m., the man was shot in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street, according to Chicago police. The masked males were in a silver sport utility vehicle.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one is in custody.
Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.