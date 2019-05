Girl, 15, missing from the Loop

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Loop.

Maliya Riddle was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Friday near the first block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

Riddle is 5-foot-1 and 90 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.