Senior woman missing from North Lawndale: police

Police are searching for an elderly woman who went missing Sunday from the North Lawndale area on the West Side.

Mamie Sims, 67, was last seen in the 1500 block of South Albany Avenue and may be in need of medical attention, according to a missing person alert released by Chicago police.

Sims is described as a 5-foot-6, 185-pound black woman with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and has been known to frequent the area of Augusta Boulevard and California Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.