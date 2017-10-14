Man, 14-year-old girl charged with robberies near Magnificent Mile

A man has been charged with a pair of robberies last Sunday near the Magnificent Mile, and a 14-year-old girl has been charged with participating in one of them.

About 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, 18-year-old Rashawn Duniver and several other people approached a 22-year-old Northwestern University law student in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court, punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground, according to Chicago Police and a security alert posted on Northwestern’s website. The robbery happened near the university’s Streeterville campus.

Duniver and the other suspects continued to hit the man until he gave up his cellphone, his phone password and his laptop, police said.

He is also accused of robbing a 25-year-old man about 8:30 p.m. the same night in the 800 block of North Dearborn, police said. He approached the victim, beat him until he provided his cellphone password and then ran away with the man’s phone and credit cards.

Duniver, who lives in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, turned himself in on Thursday and was charged with two felony counts of robbery, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl identified as one of the suspects in the Fairbanks robbery was also arrested and charged with one felony count of robbery, police said. She was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Saturday.