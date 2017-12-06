Man, 15-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

A man and a 15-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

They were walking at 6:51 p.m. in the 200 block of North Homan when a male with dreadlocks walked up to them, fired shots and ran off, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in the back and shoulder and took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The man, 27, was shot in the right hip and taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital.

Both of their conditions had stabilized, police said.