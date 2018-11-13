Man, 18, facing charges in robbery that led to shootout in West Garfield Park

A man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a robbery that led to a shootout last summer in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Miron Johnson, 18, was denied bail Tuesday at a hearing before Judge David Navarro at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on charges of attempted first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident.

About 1:25 a.m. Aug. 19, a group of men left a barbecue party in the 4100 block of West Carroll and were drinking and hanging out on a corner when they were approached by Johnson, who was then 17, prosecutors said.

Johnson allegedly held a 39-year-old at gunpoint and stole money from his pocket. During the robbery, a 44-year-old with a license to carry a concealed weapon also pulled out a gun.

Shots were exchanged between Johnson and the older man, who was struck in the leg and suffered a graze wound to his side, prosecutors said. Johnson ran off and the older man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

About 25 minutes later, Johnson arrived at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with three gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. He was interviewed by detectives, but a crime scene was never located.

Johnson was identified by multiple witnesses of the shooting in a photo array, prosecutors said.

Johnson’s court-appointed defense attorney said he was currently a senior in high school.

As Johnson was being led from the courtroom, he said: “I ain’t shoot no one. This is bulls—.”

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3.