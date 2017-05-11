Man, 18, charged with trespassing at two Round Lake homes

An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after trying to walk into a pair of homes without permission last week in north suburban Round Lake.

Officers responded about 4:50 a.m. Oct. 29 to a trespassing complaint at a home in the 35300 block of North Summit Place, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The caller explained that an unknown man had walked into the home uninvited before being removed during an ensuing struggle.

Later that morning, another caller reported that a man was trying to get into their home in the 24600 block of West Clinton Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. The trespasser took off before deputies arrived at the home, but a canine unit was able to locate him after tracking his scent for roughly a quarter-mile.

Ulemj Radnaa, of Round Lake, was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property, assault, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

Radnaa was taken for processing at the Lake County Jail and released on a $1,500 recognizance bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Monday.