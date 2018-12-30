Man, 18, shot during robbery in Lawndale

A man was critically wounded when he was shot during an armed robbery Sunday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking in an alley when a male walked up and announced a robbery. The robber fired shots, striking him multiple times about 6:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his chest and legs and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The robber ran off with the man’s cell phone and an unknown amount of cash.

Police originally reported that incident happened about about 7:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue and that the man was stabbed and grazed by two bullets in addition to being shot twice.

Area Central detectives were investigating.