Man, 18, fatally struck by semitrailer on NW Side: police

An 18-year-old man was hit by a semitrailer and killed Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 3:35 p.m., the man was struck by an eastbound semi when he and three other people ran into traffic in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, which borders the Hermosa and West Humboldt Park neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

No citations were issued to the semi driver, police said.