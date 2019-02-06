Our Pledge To You

News

02/06/2019, 07:43pm

Man, 18, fatally struck by semitrailer on NW Side: police

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

An 18-year-old man was hit by a semitrailer and killed Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 3:35 p.m., the man was struck by an eastbound semi when he and three other people ran into traffic in the 4300 block of West North Avenue, which borders the Hermosa and West Humboldt Park neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

No citations were issued to the semi driver, police said.

Sun-Times Wire