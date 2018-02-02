Man, 18, found unresponsive after suffering head trauma in Garfield Ridge

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition Thursday night after suffering head trauma and being found unresponsive in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was found unresponsive with blunt force trauma to the head about 8:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of West Archer, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately known.

He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the incident.