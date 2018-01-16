Man, 18, killed in Calumet City shooting

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

Dennis Walls, 18, was shot about 3 p.m. in the first block of Highland Street in Calumet City, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.

An autopsy Tuesday found Walls died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

Calumet City police did not immediately respond to requests for details about the shooting Tuesday afternoon.