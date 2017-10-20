Man, 18, killed in Ford Heights shooting

A man died Thursday night after he was shot in south suburban Ford Heights.

Chaka Bills, 18, died at 10:44 p.m. at Saint James Hospital in Chicago Heights, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found Bills, of Ford Heights, died of a gunshot wound to the back, which he suffered at 15th and Lexington in Ford Heights, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Cook County sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide information about the shooting.