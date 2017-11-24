Man, 18, killed in Park Forest shooting

An 18-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a south suburban Park Forest shooting.

Officers responded about 7:40 p.m. to the first block of McCarthy Road for a report of a person shot, according to Park Forest police.

Kiante Albert, 18, was shot in the upper torso while driving on Sauk Trail near Lester Road when someone from another vehicle opened fire, police said.

Albert was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Friday found he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Park Forest Police Investigations Unit were investigating the shooting, which was not believed to be random.

Anyone with information was asked to call Park Forest police at (708) 748-1309.